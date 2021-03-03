Earth Changes
Body of woman buried by landslide retrieved in the Philippines
Zea Capistrano
Manila Bulletin
Tue, 02 Mar 2021 12:48 UTC
In the latest video posted by the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (BDRRMC) of Mt. Diwata, the responders used an excavator to retrieve the body of Matambonoy.
Residents in the village were shocked seeing mud and rocks rushing down the slope Monday afternoon.
The BDRRMC said two other persons identified as Rico Gonzales and Maricel Edullantes were injured.
It said four houses were totally damaged, while two houses were partially damaged. It added that there were a total of 10 affected households with 36 individuals.
The estimated cost of damage due to the landslide incident is P1.7 million.
Etna, Sicily, 23 February 2021
