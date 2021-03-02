"Until now, it was uncertain that space plasma hurricanes even existed, so to prove this with such a striking observation is incredible.



'Until now, it was uncertain thateven existed, so to prove this with such a striking observation is incredible', scientist says. A space hurricane swirling high above the North Pole has been observed by scientists for the first time, offering an initial glimpse at a phenomenon scientists believe could be possible in planets across the universe.The vast hurricane was spotted by a team of scientists led by China's Shandong University, which analysed satellite observations made in August 2014 to construct a 3D image of the phenomenon in Earth's ionosphere, where the planet's atmosphere meets the void of space.What they found wasseen on Earth. But unlike the hurricanes observable on the face of the planet, the space equivalent rained electrons instead of water.The space hurricane, which spread out across 1,000km above the North Pole, turned anticlockwise much like earthbound hurricanes in the northern hemisphere, and lasted for nearly eight hours until it ultimately broke down. It was found to have a quiet centre, like its earthly counterparts, as well as multiple spiral arms and widespread circulation.According to a study published in the journal Nature Communications, the process may also be important for the interaction between interstellar winds and other solar systems throughout the universe.Space weather has been a particular focus of research since the 1950s due to the advent of satellite technology, with the first solar winds - or the flow of charged particles from the sun through the solar system - observed towards the end of the decade.Scientists believe- the state of matter in which a gas becomes so hot its atoms are split into independently moving electrons and ions, making them easily influenced by forces like the push and pull of the earth's magnetism.Professor Mike Lockwood, professor of space environment Physics at the University of Reading, said: