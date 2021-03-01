© Ida Christensen, University of Copenhagen



Four was the key number

© The Papyrus Carlsberg Collection, University of Copenhagen



The Papyrus Louvre-Carlsberg

The embalming process

More information: Sofie Schiødt's Ph.D. thesis: Medical Science in Ancient Egypt: A translation and interpretation of Papyrus Louvre-Carlsberg (PLouvre E 32847 + PCarlsberg 917)

Based on a manual recently discovered in a 3,500-year-old medical papyrus, University of Copenhagen Egyptologist Sofie Schiødt has been able to help reconstruct the embalming process used to prepare ancient Egyptians for the afterlife. It is the oldest surviving manual on mummification yet discovered.Most secrets of the art were probably passed on orally from one embalmer to the other, Egyptologists believe, so written evidence is scarce;Egyptologists were therefore surprised to find a short manual on embalming in. The manual has recently been edited by Schiødt.from the text," Sofie Schiødt explains. She adds:"One of the exciting new pieces of information the text provides us with concerns the procedure forAccording to Sofie Schiødt, this would fit well with the red linen procedure described in this manuscript.The importance of the Papyrus Louvre-Carlsberg manual in reconstructing the embalming process lies in its specification of, Sofie Schiødt says.The manuscript, which Schiødt has been working on for her Ph.D. thesis, is the Papyrus Louvre-Carlsberg — so called because one half of the papyrus belongs to the Louvre Museum in Paris and the other half is part of the University of Copenhagen's Papyrus Carlsberg Collection. The two parts of the papyrus originally belonged to two private collectors, and several sections of it are still missing. Based on the palaeography — that is, the sign forms —, which provides descriptions of the appearance, habitat, uses, and religious significance of a divine plant and its seed as well as a lengthy treatise on swellings of the skin, which are seen asThe second 35-day period was dedicated to the encasing of the deceased in bandages and aromatic substances. The embalming of the face described in the Papyrus Louvre-Carlsberg belonged to this period.The entire 70-day embalming process was divided into intervals of 4 days, with the mummy being finished on day 68 and then placed in the coffin, after which the final days were spent on ritual activities allowing the deceased to live on in the afterlife.