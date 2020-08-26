© Professor Marta Osypińska

In the first century AD, the Romans took control of Egypt, making the city an important trading hub.The burials were initially believed to originate from Northeast Africa, imported to the port city through the trans-oceanic trade network linking Africa and the Middle East.The preciseto match with a particular native African species.The researchers instead used modern techniques with digital models and 3D imagery that revealedThe rhesus macaque is brown or grey in colour and has a pink face, which is bereft of fur. The species is native to South, Central, and Southeast Asia and has the widest geographic range today of all non-human primates, occupying a great diversity of altitudes and a great variety of habitats, from grasslands to arid and forested areas, but also close to human settlements.Professor Marta Osypińska, a zooarchaeologist from the Polish Academy of Sciences, said: "This is an absolutely unique finding. So far, no one has found Indian monkeys in archaeological sites in Africa."Osypińska believes that the animals were imported to Egypt as pets and adds: "This was related to the necessity to provide the animals with adequate food and water during a several-week voyage through the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea.".