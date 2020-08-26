Secret History
Ancient Egypt's pet monkeys were imported from India
Heritage Daily
Wed, 26 Aug 2020 17:05 UTC
The burials were initially believed to originate from Northeast Africa, imported to the port city through the trans-oceanic trade network linking Africa and the Middle East.
The precise identification of the remains was difficult, as the monkeys were still adolescents and hadn't yet developed features in their skeletons that articulated the characteristics to match with a particular native African species.
The researchers instead used modern techniques with digital models and 3D imagery that revealed the monkeys were rhesus macaques, originating from as far as India thousands of miles away.
The rhesus macaque is brown or grey in colour and has a pink face, which is bereft of fur. The species is native to South, Central, and Southeast Asia and has the widest geographic range today of all non-human primates, occupying a great diversity of altitudes and a great variety of habitats, from grasslands to arid and forested areas, but also close to human settlements.
Alongside the burials were also the remains of three kittens, and fragments of Roman amphorae, one that contained a piece of cloth and the other having contained the remains of a piglet.
Professor Marta Osypińska, a zooarchaeologist from the Polish Academy of Sciences, said: "This is an absolutely unique finding. So far, no one has found Indian monkeys in archaeological sites in Africa."
Osypińska believes that the animals were imported to Egypt as pets and adds: "This was related to the necessity to provide the animals with adequate food and water during a several-week voyage through the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea. Unfortunately, after reaching Berenice, the monkeys were not able to adapt and all died young. They probably lacked fresh fruit and other necessary food".
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- BLM mob forces DC restaurant patrons to raise fists in 'black power' salute
- Ancient Egypt's pet monkeys were imported from India
- Ibram X. Kendi's 'anti-racist' constitutional amendment would lead to racial discrimination on a massive scale
- France's coronavirus advisor 'fears second wave' in November, Marseille tightens lockdown restrictions
- Iran, IAEA strike deal on nuclear inspectors' access to sites, JCPOA group reject US calls for sanctions 'snap back'
- Norway plans to drill for oil in untouched Arctic areas
- 'I don't want people to die': Ukrainian President Zelensky warns Belarus not to repeat Kiev's Maidan
- He did it again? Joe Biden accused of plagiarizing late Canadian politician Jack Layton in DNC speech
- Do mystery odors in Japan predict an upcoming earthquake?
- Fifty new planets confirmed in machine learning first
- China firm over detention of 2 Canadians after foreign ministers meet
- At least two killed, one injured in shooting on third night of rioting in Kenosha
- 'You're shameful': Donna Brazile scolds Tammy Bruce while Brian Kilmeade struggles to maintain control
- Study of heart attack victims showed most had normal LDLs
- It's unrealistic to speculate that the Kremlin wanted to kill Navalny
- Waterspout filmed off Newfoundland, Canada
- Best of the Web: The pressing dangers of technocracy
- 24,000 year old mammoth ivory carving reveals sophisticated ancient technology of craftsmen
- Payouts for Iraqi's abused by British troops 'too many to count'- UK government
- Winter comes in mid-August to Dagestan, Russia as substantial snow falls
- France's coronavirus advisor 'fears second wave' in November, Marseille tightens lockdown restrictions
- Iran, IAEA strike deal on nuclear inspectors' access to sites, JCPOA group reject US calls for sanctions 'snap back'
- Norway plans to drill for oil in untouched Arctic areas
- 'I don't want people to die': Ukrainian President Zelensky warns Belarus not to repeat Kiev's Maidan
- He did it again? Joe Biden accused of plagiarizing late Canadian politician Jack Layton in DNC speech
- China firm over detention of 2 Canadians after foreign ministers meet
- It's unrealistic to speculate that the Kremlin wanted to kill Navalny
- Payouts for Iraqi's abused by British troops 'too many to count'- UK government
- The Abyss of Disinformation Gazes Into Its Creators
- Best of the Web: Chilling commentary from Tucker Carlson that we should all listen to
- We're All Serfs of Big Tech
- Might Belarus become the next Syria?
- China and US resume trade talks, agree to 'push forward' phase one deal
- Will failed presidential hopeful Tikhanovskaya become Belarus's Juan Guaido? Exiled candidate meets Mike Pompeo's deputy
- Despite Western hysteria over Russian hackers, up to 75% of global cyberattacks originate from US soil - top Moscow security chief
- 'Merkel's guest': Army ambulances, 'deliberate disinfo' at airport reveal details of Navalny's arrival in Germany UPDATES
- Australia's answer to Mao wants to extend his state of emergency for another year
- Russiagate, televised: 'The Comey Rule' miniseries shows it's always 2016 for the American establishment
- Biden's speech: Use COVID to destroy everything, blame Trump; Luongo interview with Sputnik
- Trump accuses Democrats of 'using COVID to steal our election' in defiant RNC remarks after accepting nomination
- BLM mob forces DC restaurant patrons to raise fists in 'black power' salute
- Ibram X. Kendi's 'anti-racist' constitutional amendment would lead to racial discrimination on a massive scale
- At least two killed, one injured in shooting on third night of rioting in Kenosha
- 'You're shameful': Donna Brazile scolds Tammy Bruce while Brian Kilmeade struggles to maintain control
- Best of the Web: The pressing dangers of technocracy
- China's ninth consecutive day with no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as life returns to normal
- 22 civilians killed by Western backed GNA mercenaries in Libya during protests over living standards
- Kenosha rioters defy curfew for 2nd night burning cars, stores, target Portland's police HQ - National Guard brought in
- Eight in 10 poorer UK families feel worse off since lockdown, selling possessions to make ends meet
- New Zealand shooter Brenton Tarrant told police he wanted to kill more, planned to attack a third mosque
- Assange's partner says he is in 'a lot of pain' and 'a lot thinner' after visiting him in Belmarsh prison with their two children
- Let there be light... so long as it's decolonised. Right-on academics condemn the science of illumination as 'white male dominated'
- Full stops are 'intimidating' Gen Zers and are being 'revised', linguists say... just like 'racist' maths & proper spelling
- 'Liberals' excuse to say the n-word'? 'Uncle Tom' trending as disaffected RNC viewers fail at mocking convention's speakers
- US DOJ to charge pharmaceutical giant Teva in generic drugs price-fixing probe - source
- Washington Post does about-face on Covid-19 plasma treatment the moment Trump comes out in favor
- Poll: Joe Biden gets no bounce after DNC but leads Trump by 9
- We need to be braver
- Spain calls in its army to fight COVID-19 resurgence
- Avoiding the P-word: How Palestine is being deleted
- Ancient Egypt's pet monkeys were imported from India
- 24,000 year old mammoth ivory carving reveals sophisticated ancient technology of craftsmen
- 3,800-year-old wall reliefs symbolizing famine caused by climate change unearthed in Peru
- CIA vs the Kennedys
- 'The mystery is over': Researchers say they know what happened to 'Lost Colony'
- New x-ray imaging reveals what's inside Egyptian animal mummies
- Mystery of Saudi Arabia's stone monuments deepens
- 15,000 year old engraved stones found on Jersey are oldest evidence of art in British Isles
- 5,000 year old water pipeline system discovered in Iran
- Norwegian man stumbles upon 'unique' early Viking sword: 'Thought it was scrap metal'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Civilization timelines are off
- How MI6 and CIA recruited army generals and bribed politicians in preparation for 1953 Coup in Iran
- Israel's secret plan to ship 60,000 Palestinians to Latin American dictatorship revealed in declassified documents
- 4,500-year-old 'woodhenge' discovered in Portugal
- World's oldest camp bedding found in South African cave - thought to be 200,000 years old
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Follow the Leader - Étienne de La Boétie's Politics of Obedience
- Best of the Web: The Only Foreign Interference America Should Worry About is British: Rhodes Scholar Talbott's Hand Revealed in Russia Gate
- Oldest human cremation discovered in the Near East
- Europe's earliest bone tools found at Britain's Boxgrove "Horse Butchery Site"
- Humans have been making poison arrows for over 70,000 years
- Do mystery odors in Japan predict an upcoming earthquake?
- Fifty new planets confirmed in machine learning first
- Russian scientists invent efficient method to synthesise superhard materials
- Inexplicable spiral nightglow spotted on Mars, Solar Minimum conditions in effect
- Earth seems to be traveling through the debris of ancient supernovae
- Three near fly-by asteroids expected this week, only spotted this month - NASA
- Gut has a viral 'fingerprint' unique to each human
- A mysterious radio burst that keeps repeating just woke up, right on schedule
- The siamese twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism
- 'Electric mud' teems with new, mysterious bacteria that may rewrite textbooks
- Small black hole is stripping and rhythmically lighting up its binary star, and scientists don't know how
- Magnetic 'rivers' feed young stars
- 'New phase of matter': First ever observation of 'time crystals' interacting
- Rogue planets that float in space without orbiting a sun could outnumber the stars
- Newly-detected asteroid put on Risk List as calculations predict it could hit Earth
- New scientific study finds we could be entering the next Grand Solar Minimum
- Mitochondria: One of the keys to anxiety and mental health?
- Flashback Best of the Web: Active presidential level national near-earth object preparedness strategy and action plan revealed
- Humans are hardwired to work together
- Machine-learning model finds SARS-COV-2 growing more infectious
- Waterspout filmed off Newfoundland, Canada
- Winter comes in mid-August to Dagestan, Russia as substantial snow falls
- Floods in Afghanistan and Pakistan leave over 100 dead
- Storm Francis: Record-breaking winds and heavy rainfall batter UK
- M6.1 earthquake hits New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Theft of animals for food as global famine begins
- Rare, deep water bottlenose whales seen in the river Clyde, Scotland linked to mystery rise in strandings and sightings
- Canary Islands wildfire forces evacuation of 300 residents
- Summer will not return to Yakutia, Russia this year - temperature falls to -8 C
- Lightning strike kills around 500 sheep in Jumla, Nepal
- Torrential downpour causes severe flooding in Douala, Cameroon
- Floods hit 8 northern provinces of Thailand - 9.4 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Rare Type II Gigantic Jet event recorded over Tropical Storm Laura
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Costa Rica
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Food warfare - More states to test/close farms - Wildfires & weather warfare
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Atmosphere is rapidly changing in the Grand Solar Minimum
- Ship out the camels: Yet more summer floods hit Saudi Arabia
- Verona in Italy flooded in 'river of hailstones'
- Rarely sighted Sowerby's beaked whale washes up on beach in Lowestoft, UK
- Fermi 2 nuclear power plant 'stable' after rare earthquake near Detroit Beach, Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Greece
- Amateur skywatcher spots 'huge green' meteor fireball over Union, Oregon
- Loud home-rattling boom heard across west Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on August 22
- Like a full moon: 2nd meteor fireball since July 2 dazzles Japan's skies
- Flashing meteor seen over western Croatia during Perseids
- Kilkenny, Ireland residents baffled by mystery 'loud bang' heard around city
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Shandong, China
- Meteor fireball recorded over Toledo, Spain
- Meteor fireball seen over Prince Edward Island, Canada during Perseid meteor shower
- Loud home-shaking boom in Saranac Lake, New York attributed to sonic boom
- Meteor fireball bursts over UK: 'I have never seen anything so bright'
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Colorado and New Mexico
- Home surveillance camera captures bright meteor fireball over southwestern Illinois
- Meteor fireball flashes over southern Spain
- Bright meteor fireball captured on video over Scottish Highlands
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball streaks over Irkutsk, Russia
- Comet Neowise, meteor, and mysterious aurora-like phenomenon called STEVE all share night sky in Manitoba, Canada
- Study of heart attack victims showed most had normal LDLs
- COVID19 - What have we learned?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Deconstructing the Covid Narrative with Investigative Journalist Rosemary Frei
- 750 million genetically engineered mosquitoes approved for release in Florida Keys
- Some bacteria sacrifice themselves to protect their brethren from antibiotics
- Big Pharma's covid-19 profiteers
- Lies exposed: Center for Science in the Public Interest's (CSPI) organized attack against Mercola
- Lasting immunity seen after mild COVID-19 infection
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Mass Hypnotic Entrancement and Torture in the Covid Lockdown
- You shouldn't believe anything the government says about vaccines and viruses
- Common mutation of coronavirus more infectious but less harmful
- Should you take fever lowering drugs when you're sick?
- Milk from cows fed on grass is greener than soya substitutes, say scientists
- Study to assess whether babies born during lockdown are more likely to develop allergies
- Frontline nurse Erin Marie Olszewski speaks out about lethal Covid protocols
- Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, 500 million doses available by January
- Thousands of "flu" cases in Seattle this winter were actually Covid-19
- Best of the Web: Hydroxychloroquine works in high-risk patients, and saying otherwise is dangerous
- SOTT Focus: Facemasks, Lies, Damn Lies, And Public Health Officials: "A Growing Body of Evidence"
- Best of the Web: Still no conclusive evidence justifying mandatory masks
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Triad Politics: The Psychology of the Far Left and Alt Right
- What personality traits predict psychopathy and sex drive?
- New guidance on brain death
- Dark Triad traits and entitlement linked to both authoritarian political correctness and white nationalist beliefs
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: First Sight, Polyvagal Theory, and Contemplative Practices
- Best of the Web: John Waters: On escaping viral entrancement
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- Approaching asteroid surges to the top of the polls
- Kamala Harris, 'pranked' by Russian comedians posing as Greta Thunberg, 'accepts' hoax kompromat on Trump
- Biden exceeds all expectations by speaking coherently for over 20 minutes!
- Report: Kamala Harris already vetting VP picks
- Strategy! Trump puts himself on all postage stamps, Dems forced to push for abolishing USPS
- Wild boar who stole German nudist's clothes to be culled
- Mother dog jumps into floodwater to save her puppy in China
- Bald eagle attacks government drone, sending it plummeting into Lake Michigan
- Identity Politics: Party of the Poor and Oppressed nominates Old, Rich, White Man and Cop
- The only way to be healthy in 2020
- Biden says he's excited to find out who he picked for VP
- Innovative new process! Plants can be converted into meat by feeding them to cows
- Fauci recommends encasing entire body in bubble wrap to protect against Coronavirus
- Sheep dipping system adopted on trial basis for Irish schoolchildren
- Orcs march on Minas Tirith in mostly peaceful protest
- Riot police unsure if their tear gas worked since libs were already crying
- Man walks down Oxford Street wearing nothing but a face mask
- When racists and wokes actually agree on everything
- Far-right extremist suggests treating people of all races equally
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
Quote of the Day
For in reason, all government without the consent of the governed is the very definition of slavery.
- Jonathan Swift
Recent Comments
A top French Professor of Medicine Exposes the Casedemic Hysteria [Link]
I don’t know the stats on football in the U.K. but being a fan I’ve watched an awful lot and just on appearances alone there are more BAME...
It's not a lion, it is a bear. And yes it is female.
A second wave of the coronavirus pandemic could hit France in November So it might not... but just in case we are going to take away more freedom....
"China is returning to normal life while in the West a 'new normal' is coming into force amidst unsupported claims of a 'second wave'" How a...
Comment: Other recent research paints a pretty grim picture of how the ancient Egyptians treated some of their animals.
See also: