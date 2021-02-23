The first month of 2021 saw a host of environmental disasters, including floods in Malaysia and the Philippines, a volcanic eruption in Indonesia, a massive forest fire in India, landslides in Papua New Guinea and an avalanche in Russia.Here is a timeline compiled by Anadolu Agency.Jan. 2:- Massive forest fire engulfs the picturesque Dzuko Valley located in northeastern India.Jan. 3:- The death toll from the landslide in the village of Ask, Norway, on Dec. 30, rises to six.- Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra, Indonesia, erupts, spewing ash columns up to 1,000 meters high.Jan. 5:- At least five people are killed in floods that deluges south of Luzon island sitting at the northern end of the Philippines.Jan. 6:- Two people die in the Indian-administered Kashmir after they came under heavy snow, according to officials.Jan. 7:Jan. 9:- Three people are killed after an avalanche hit a ski resort in Russia's Arctic city of Norilsk.Jan. 11:- At least three people are killed, while more than 62,000 others evacuated due to heavy rains in southern Thailand.Jan. 14:Jan. 17:- The Merapi volcano on Indonesia's Java island begins to spew lava as smoke and ash bellowed 50 meters (164 feet) above its crater following the eruptions.Jan. 20:Jan. 25:- After hitting Mozambique's Sofala province, Tropical Cyclone Eloise left at least one person dead, thousands of houses destroyed, and tens of thousands of people directly affected.Jan. 29:Jan. 31:- A refugee camp in Syria's northwestern Afrin district is left inundated due to heavy rains, according to reports.