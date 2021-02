© AzerNews/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images



"The FBI has reportedly opened more than 400 criminal cases and applied for more than 500 search warrants and subpoenas for suspects; it has also brought charges against and detained around 200 people. Only several dozen defendants have been released on bail or placed under house arrest. The others are being subjected to harsh pressure, with members of their family and social circle being coerced into giving a 'convenient' testimony. Moreover, people who have not even been officially charged are losing their jobs; they are being banned from social media and publicly ostracised."

"In fact, the majority of those people were ordinary citizens concerned about the situation in their own country. These were 74 million voters who voted for their president and defended their views."

"Their protest will not just go away. You cannot just sweep discontent under the rug. Even the rhetoric that the United States allows itself to use with respect to Russia will not help distract public attention from the country's own problems. They will have to be dealt with. US citizens deserve to be treated according to the law and in line with Washington's international obligations."

"In this context, we have every reason to express concern and demand that basic human rights be observed. US officials are constantly and hypocritically taking care of these rights when it comes to other countries; and yet, they have no scruples in ignoring them at home."

