AMS event 907-2021 observers map
© AMS (screen capture)
AMS event 907-2021 observers map
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 112 reports (event 907-2021) about a meteor fireball seen over England, Groningen, Northern Ireland and Scotland on Thursday, February 18th 2021 around 21:20 UT.

For this event, AMS received one video. Credit: Andrew Simpson.