Nicole Russell (@russell_nm) is a contributor to the Washington Examiner's Beltway Confidential blog. She is a journalist who previously worked in Republican politics in Minnesota.

Homeschooling tends to be a hot button issue in political discourse. But that's particularly true at the moment, being that homeschooling has risen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to a November 2020 survey of parents by the Edweek Research Center, "9% of parents who weren't homeschooling their children last school year said they planned to homeschool their children at least some of the time this school year."I take a different view.I homeschooled my four children for six years, give or take, depending on age. They're now in their third year of public school. I remain an ardent homeschooling advocate. As such, I take issue with Filipovic's arguments. But I also observe that her concern over the lack of regulations surrounding homeschooling is not solitary.First, Filipovic is correct that homeschooling regulations differ state by state. Some laws are quite loose, while other states require a listing of the curriculum. Others require parents to provide a child's test scores. As frustrating as this may be to a person who believes more government involvement is better for the general public,Then, there's the more philosophical issue of who is raising your children.