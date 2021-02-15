© SWNS



© SWNS



© SWNS



© SWNS



© SWNS



Temperatures in London dropped to -2C as Storm Darcy - dubbed 'The Beast of the East 2' swept through the country. As a result of the bitter chill from the Baltic,. The extreme freeze meant theIn the capital and the South East, train services have been cancelled and roads left in treacherous conditions.Yesterday, the rare sight of a frozen Thames was captured by a member of the local RNLI crew at around 10am. A spokeswoman for the RNLI joked they might have to use a smaller boat to break the ice before rescue crews could take to the water. She said: 'It's not often the Thames freezes over in Teddington. We might have to use the D class [inflatable] lifeboat as an icebreaker.'It's quite spectacular. I've lived here for 13 years and I've not seen this part of the river freeze like this.' The large section of frozen river is in the mouth of Teddington Lock on the non-tidal side, where the water flows slower than the rest of the adjoining Thames. By Friday morning, the ice had thawed slightly and was much thinner than yesterday. The Thames has completely frozen over in the past, the last time being in January 1963 - the coldest winter for more than 200 years that brought blizzards, snow drifts and temperatures of -20C.Even some parts of the sea froze over in what is believed to be the coldest winter since 1740. Prior to this, the sight of the Thames freezing was a much more regular occurrence as Britain experienced a 'little ice age.' The ice covering the river was so thick it could support shops, pubs, fairground rides, blazing fires as well as tens of thousands of revellers.This week temperatures in the capital are expected to stay around 0C and -1C but could feel as low as -5C due to the wind chill.