Fire in the Sky
Large meteor fireball reported over UK and Western Europe
Sat, 13 Feb 2021 16:41 UTC
809-2021) about a meteor fireball seen over Île-de-France, Drenthe, England, Friesland, Gelderland, Grand Est, Groningen, Hauts-de-France, Hessen, Limburg, Niedersachsen, Noord-Brabant, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Normandie, Overijssel, Scotland, Vlaanderen, Wales, Wallonie, Zeeland and Zuid-Holland on Friday, February 12th 2021 around 05:10 UT.
Three videos were uploaded to the AMS website.
This one is credited to Glen Wilkinson.
Another video of the event from the UK Meteor Observation Network:
Another video of the event from the UK Meteor Observation Network:
Sky in France turns Martian red, 6 Feb. 2021
In order to rally people, governments need enemies. They want us to be afraid, to hate, so we will rally behind them. And if they do not have a real enemy, they will invent one in order to mobilize us.
- Thich Nhat Hanh
