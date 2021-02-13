AMS event 809-2021 observers map
© AMS (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 82 reports (event 809-2021) about a meteor fireball seen over Île-de-France, Drenthe, England, Friesland, Gelderland, Grand Est, Groningen, Hauts-de-France, Hessen, Limburg, Niedersachsen, Noord-Brabant, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Normandie, Overijssel, Scotland, Vlaanderen, Wales, Wallonie, Zeeland and Zuid-Holland on Friday, February 12th 2021 around 05:10 UT.

Three videos were uploaded to the AMS website.

This one is credited to Glen Wilkinson.


Another video of the event from the UK Meteor Observation Network: