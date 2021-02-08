© Duke University Archives, Flickr



For folks who've been impacted directly or indirectly by violence, it may have been frustrating or even painful to open up your email and read the same harmful and victim-blaming language. The CARE Center and SDSJ recognize that framing violence prevention around "being confident," "being alert and aware of your surroundings" and other tips that place responsibility on the individual to avoid being attacked erase the lived experiences of so many of us. We want to reiterate that no matter the circumstances, victim-survivors are not responsible for crimes or violence committed against them. Our hope and commitment for the future is that you never are made to feel like violence was your fault, and instead that you feel cared for and supported by the institution you've entrusted with your safety and education.

18 percent of homicide victims were deemed at least somewhat complicit in their own murders

Such reasoning negates the eminent behavioristic goal of learning from one's mistakes.

Steve Salerno is an essayist and professor of journalism. His 2005 book, SHAM: How the Self-Help Movement Made America Helpless, explored the self-improvement industry's wider footprint in society. You can follow him on Twitter @iwrotesham.