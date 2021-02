© Lt. Steve Smith/U.S. Navy via Getty Images

The U.S. Navy's "UFO patents" sound like they've been ripped from a science fiction novel.The U.S. Navy has patents on weird and little understood technology. According to patents filed by the Navy, it is working on a compact fusion reactor that could power cities, an engine that works using "inertial mass reduction," and a "hybrid aerospace-underwater craft." Dubbed the "UFO patents, The War Zone has reported that the Navy had to build prototypes of some of the outlandish tech to prove it worked.Dr. Salvatore Cezar Pais is the man behind the patents and The War Zone has proven the man exists, at least on paper. Pais has worked for a number of different departments in the Navy, including the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAVAIR/NAWCAD) and the Strategic Systems Programs. (SSP) The SSP mission, according to its website, is to "provide credible and affordable strategic solutions to the warfighter." It's responsible for developing the technology behind the Trident class nuclear missiles launched from Submarines.One of Pais and the Navy's patents described what the propulsion system and fusion drive would be used for — aIt all sounds like science fiction, and the Navy has been skeptical too. Navy authorities called bullshit on Pais' inventions and his patents went through a lengthy internal review at NAVAIR. The War Zone obtained emails about the bureaucratic fight between Pais and the Navy through a Freedom of Information Act Request and revealed thatThe physics of what Pais is claiming are beyond theoretical and beyond the ken of the layman or lowly science reporter. But a paper about his compaction fusion reactor was accepted by the peer reviewed Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Transactions on Plasma Science and published in its November 2019 issue Pais continued to toot his own plasma horn. "Do realize that my work culminates in the enablement of the Pais Effect (original physical concept)," he said.The Pais emails sound like the jargon filled ramblings of a mad scientist, but the Pentagon does have a history of successfully fostering cutting edge technology. More than 100 years ago, nuclear weapons were science fiction. GPS, the TOR network, and the internet itself all began life as Pentagon programs. Perhaps the Navy will soon revolutionize the way we think about energy and transportation.