As reported by The Daily Beast, Biden's "staff have already on occasion probed reporters to see what questions they plan on asking new White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki when called upon during briefings" - less than two weeks into the former veep's term.
The "requests prompted concerns" among the White House press corps, causing several reporters to flag them on a White House Correspondents Association Zoom call on January 29th. The Daily Beast summarized:
"According to multiple sources, leaders at the meeting advised print reporters to push back against requests by the White House press team to learn of questions in advance, or simply to not respond to the Biden team's inquiries."Other sources were quoted as slamming the requests as inhibiting the press from "doing its job" and operating "freely" in the Biden administration.
One White House correspondent said.
"While it's a relief to see briefings return, particularly with a commitment to factual information, the press can't really do its job in the briefing room if the White House is picking and choosing the questions they want. That's not really a free press at all. It pissed off enough reporters for people to flag it for the [WHCA] for them to deal with it."What's more, "Biden's press team did not deny that staffers had solicited questions from reporters." It excused its efforts to contact reporters before briefings as part of its strategy to "avoid appearing to dodge questions during briefings."
A White House spokesperson said:
"Our goal is to make the daily briefing as useful and informative as possible for both reporters and the public. Part of meeting that objective means regularly engaging with the reporters who will be in the briefing room to understand how the White House can be most helpful in getting them the information they need. That two-way conversation is an important part of keeping the American people updated about how government is serving them."
About the Author:
Natale Winters is a senior reporter at the National Pulse and producer of The National Pulse TV show.
Comment: Biden Administration has a poor press showing so far. The WH request is for a 'heads up' advance (no matter how they frame it).