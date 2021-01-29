A Tropical Cyclone Warning remains in force for Fiji and the immediate concern is widespread flooding.A flash flood warning remains in force for all low lying areas and small streams near major rivers in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.If you are living in a flood prone area, please move to high ground and don't leave things to the last minute.National Disaster Management Office Director, Vasiti Soko says people should move to their nearest evacuation centre now.19 centres are open in the North and 1 centre is open in the west.Viti Levu : A flash flood warning is in force for Tuva River in Sigatoka, low lying areas in Nadi and areas adjacent to Nadi Bridge, areas from Lautoka to Korovou, Wainimala and Wainibuka River, Lomolomo stretch to Sabeto flat, Nadi Back Road to Moala flat, Nakauvadra River from Vatukacevaceva to Rakiraki Town, Naqoro flat, Qalau flat, low lying areas along FSC Road, low lying areas for Tavua at Nasivi, low lying areas along Ba FSC, areas adjacent to Navala River and Toge River and areas near Keyasi River downstream to Sigatoka Town.Vanua Levu : A flood warning remains in force for low lying areas and small streams next to Qawa River. Areas that are already affected are Dreketilailai, Boubale and Urata crossings; Vunivau stretch toward Vunika flat, Soasoa flat and Korotari flat.A flash flood warning is also in place for Nabouwalu to Labasa, Nabouwalu to Kubulau, Dawara to Nabalebale Village along Wailevu West Coast Road, Nabalebale Village to Savusavu to Natewa and Tunuloa, Koroalau to Saqani to Labasa.Expect damaging winds for Yasawa Group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.Tropical Depression 05F is located East of Vanuatu or about 740km West North West of Nadi.It is currently slow moving and is expected to track East then South East towards Fiji in the next 24 hours.TD05F has a very high potential to intensify into a cyclone in the next 24 hours.The associated active trough of low pressure is affecting us with active rainbands and strong to damaging winds.