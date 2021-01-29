netherlands lockdown protest
© Reuters / Eva Plevier
A police officer holds a dog during a protest against Covid-19 restrictions in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on January 24, 2021.
The World Health Organization's European director Hans Kluge said on Thursday Covid-19 transmission rates in Europe remained too high, putting health services under severe strain, and therefore it was "too early to ease up".


Comment: Health services aren't under strain because of the coronavirus, even staff admit that: NHS had 15% LESS patients this December compared to 2019 - Any crisis is due to budget cuts, staff shortages and excessive measures


"We need to be patient, it will take time to vaccinate," he told an online briefing. "We have learned harsh lessons - opening and closing, and reopening (societies) rapidly is a poor strategy" in seeking to curb coronavirus contagion, he said.


Comment: Those pushing the totalitarian agenda have already hinted that there will be little change to our current trajectory even with the mass vaccination campaign.