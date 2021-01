© Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

. Findings on the new anti-inflammation pathway are published in Nature."Over the years, many labs, including mine, have identified important roles for astrocytes in promoting neurological diseases ," said corresponding author Francisco Quintana, Ph.D., of the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases at the Brigham. "This is the first case in which we're showing that at least a subset of these cells (astrocytes) can prevent inflammation.The researchers used refined gene- and protein-analysis tools to identify the novel astrocyte subset.and expresses a protein called LAMP1, along with a protein called TRAIL, which can induce the death of other cells. These features help the LAMP1+TRAIL+ astrocytesTo determine what mechanism controls LAMP1+TRAIL+ astrocytes in the brain, the researchers performed a series of tests using the gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9. They found that a particular signaling molecule, called interferon-gamma, regulates TRAIL expression.Understanding the mechanisms driving the anti-inflammatory functions of LAMP1+TRAIL+ astrocytes could enable researchers to develop therapeutic approaches to combat neurological diseases, like multiple sclerosis. For example,. Additionally, the research team's more recent data indicates that. The investigators are therefore developing cancer immunotherapies to retaliate against the tumors' attacks."Finding microbiome-controlled anti-inflammatory subsets of astrocytes is an important advance in our understanding of CNS inflammation and its regulation," Quintana said. "This is a very novel mechanism by which the gut controls inflammation in the brain. It guides new therapies for neurological diseases, and we believe that this mechanism could contribute to the pathogenesis of brain tumors."he said. "We're lucky that we've been leading the charge to identify different subsets of astrocytes and the mechanisms that control them. We have a list of other populations of astrocytes, and we're working to see how the gut flora may control them."