rubin report
Now that the Neo-Liberal order has taken control of all branches of the Federal Government, media, big tech and academia, the new push for is a "war on domestic terror". Plus, there is now talk of "deprogramming" Trump supporters. I speak with Gad Saad, author of "The Parasitic Mind" about how to overcome this. Saad explains that 10's of millions of Americans must now channel their "inner honey badger."