© Liu Rui/GT

these elites do not want ordinary people in their countries to see what China really is, in case it triggers ordinary people's suspicion of their governance and undermine their rule

written by Ben Ellery and Tom Knowles, two reporters of that media outlet. It said "the Chinese government is funding British YouTube stars," including Lee Barrett and his son Oli Barrett, "to produce pro-China propaganda videos." It mentioned "an investigation by the Times can reveal," but did not say what kinds of "investigation."The Barretts said their opinions are merely based on their own experience.From the perspective of a native Chinese, their rhetoric is objective and just an introduction about their life and personal view on China, nothing too fancy.In the article by the Times, the first example to prove their accusation was that in a YouTube video by Lee, he praised the "camps" in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The article used the narrative toward the "camps" by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) to prove Lee Barrett's narratives were part of "Communist Party propaganda."It has been notorious for throwing out fallacies on Xinjiang-related issues that are unfounded and full of illusions and groundless suppositions. The article sounds not convincing by referring to the ASPI's rhetoric as a benchmark to prove the allegation toward Lee Barrett.Another piece of evidence mentioned was that the Times has found that some of Barrett's videos were funded by state-run Chinese Radio International (CRI). Lee Barrett on Friday clarified that such organizations invited a number of influencers to some events, then used their comments on these events for Chinese media reports. These organizations paid for transportation, accommodations and meals. Influencers can make their own content, but there is "no contract" saying they "must make content on any particular kind."Media outlets often represent the mentality of the elites in a country. But it is doubtful how many people in the West can still be brainwashed by their media outlets. At least judging from the views made under Barrett's videos on YouTube, only a few people believe what the Western media outlet said in this article.