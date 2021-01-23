© AP Photo



Twitter suspended yet another stack of conservative accounts. This occurred less than two weeks after the hashtag "hang Mike Pence" was allowed to trend on the platform for a whole night and hit over 14,000 tweets.On Tuesday, conservative activist Michelle Malkin took to Telegram to announce Twitter had locked her account without following typical protocol, which would require an explanation of the suspension and opportunity to delete posts violating Twitter policy.Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Twitter confirmed Malkin's 24-hour suspension on Tuesday in addition to that of accounts belonging to conservative media outlets Right Side Broadcasting Network and the Gateway Pundit.While Twitter has claimed to value inclusion, they appear to have forgotten intellectual diversity as well as societal progress and tolerance that can only be achieved through exposure to competing ideas.According to Twitter, if you're calling attention to heaps of voter fraud evidence that threatens a Democrat politician's political power then you're cancelled. If you call for the hanging of a Republican vice president, however, you are a trending topic.