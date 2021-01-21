Bannon
© Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Former WH chief strategist Steve Bannon
President Donald Trump pardoned former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on Tuesday night after he was arrested for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors who donated to his crowdfunded border wall project.

Trump offered a list of pardons on his last night in office which included Bannon as well as famous rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, who both were prosecuted on federal weapons offenses, Reuters reported.

Bannon was arrested after he raised more than $25 million into a nonprofit group called "We Build The Wall" under the false pretense that all money raised would be spent on the construction of a border wall on the US-Mexico border, according to the Justice Department.

Bannon was facing a trial on fraud and money laundering charges in Manhattan federal court in May, according to The New York Post. In August, Bannon was arrested on a $28 million yacht named the "Lady May," which was owned by Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui.


Comment: The pardon power, which comes from the U.S. Constitution, is one of the broadest available to a president. While pardons are typically given to people who have been prosecuted, pardons can cover conduct that has not yet resulted in legal proceedings. A pardon is not reviewable by other branches of government and the president does not have to give a reason for issuing one. But the pardon power is not absolute; it only applies to federal crimes.