President Donald Trump pardoned former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on Tuesday night after he was arrested for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors who donated to his crowdfunded border wall project.who both were prosecuted on federal weapons offenses, Reuters reported Bannon was arrested after he raised more than $25 million into a nonprofit group called "We Build The Wall" under the false pretense that all money raised would be spent on the construction of a border wall on the US-Mexico border, according to the Justice Department.Bannon was facing a trial on fraud and money laundering charges in Manhattan federal court in May, according to The New York Post. In August, Bannon was arrested on a $28 million yacht named the "Lady May," which was owned by Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui.