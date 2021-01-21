© twitter

People in many parts of Japan have reported seeing what appeared to be a fireball flashing through the sky on Wednesday night.Eyewitness reports were posted on social media about the phenomenon that was observed shortly after 8:30 p.m. in regions including Kanto, Tokai and Kinki.A video taken by an NHK camera in the western prefecture of Osaka shows a ball of light streaking across the sky for several seconds at around that time.Fujii Daichi, a curator who specializes in astronomy at the Hiratsuka City Museum, near Tokyo, said he believes it was a fragment of an asteroid that burned up in the Earth's atmosphere.Footage taken by Fujii shows the fireball appearing in the northern sky and becoming brighter as it falls.A camera that he installed in Fuji City, Shizuoka Prefecture, also captured images of the fireball.Fujii says the fireball appeared to be traveling at a relatively slow speed compared to a regular meteor, but it was as bright as the moon.