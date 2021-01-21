A 56-year-old woman was killed yesterday evening in an attack by her dog.The deceased has been identified as Gaytrie Chanderpaul, of Andrew Lane, D'Abadie.Loop News was told that at about 6:45pm on Tuesday, Chanderpaul was about to give her rottweiler a treat, when the dog suddenly attacked her. She was mauled by the animal.The victim's 32-year-old daughter, on hearing the commotion, rushed to her mother's aid.Chanderpaul was taken to the Arima Health Facility, however, she succumbed to her injuries about an hour later.Cpl Metivier is continuing enquiries.