Woman mauled to death by her dog in Trinidad
Thu, 21 Jan 2021 11:18 UTC
The deceased has been identified as Gaytrie Chanderpaul, of Andrew Lane, D'Abadie.
Loop News was told that at about 6:45pm on Tuesday, Chanderpaul was about to give her rottweiler a treat, when the dog suddenly attacked her. She was mauled by the animal.
The victim's 32-year-old daughter, on hearing the commotion, rushed to her mother's aid.
Chanderpaul was taken to the Arima Health Facility, however, she succumbed to her injuries about an hour later.
Cpl Metivier is continuing enquiries.
Quote of the Day
Never think that war, no matter how necessary, nor how justified, is not a crime.
- Ernest Hemingway
Recent Comments
Be afraid. Be very much afraid. You gonna die eventually ... :O
Welcome to the Soviet Union / DDR V2.0 !
He could call his new party Likud-US, or LikUSd or something along those lines.
Well... considering that the English language is being changed daily to mean the opposite...e.g. freedom of speech is freedom from hate-speech...
it will at some point with diplomacy, if left unchecked it will kill the goose who laid the golden egg