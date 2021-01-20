© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov



It has been floated as a way to get life back to normal, but it's not very popular. Most Russians are against the idea of introducing 'Covid Passports' for people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the disease.That's according to a new study by the SuperJob portal, which. The republic is the first to issue a permit for those with antibodies in a bid to kickstart the economy by allowing immunized people more freedom from restrictions.Some 59 percent of respondents opposed the concept, while, with only 18 percent of those people supporting the move.Opponents of antibody passports cite medical confidentiality as the main reason for their opposition, as well as the prospect of discrimination against those who choose not to be vaccinated.On Monday, Bashkir head Radiy Khabirov revealed that the region would introduce passport documents in the form of QR codes for those who have immunity to Covid-19. Issued through the local government's online portal, the permits will allow people to attend sporting and cultural events, as well as religious ceremonies."The passport will be given to those who have been ill and now have antibodies, and those who have been vaccinated," said Khabirov. "And,Earlier this month, Valery Limarenko, the acting governor of Russia's Far-Eastern Sakhalin Region, announced a similar scheme, introducing a mask exemption for those with antibodies.