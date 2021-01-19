© dpa via AP / Jens Buettner



Russian energy giant Gazprom has warned that Nord Stream 2 could be suspended or even canceled if there is a change in the political situation. The statement follows the imposition of new sanctions on the project by Washington.Despite agreement from the Russian and German governments that the project must be completed, the company fears that it could eventually be derailed.Nord Stream 2 is an offshore gas pipeline designed to link Russia and Germany, in order to provide Central Europe with a cheaper source of energy. Due to be launched in mid-2020, construction has been held back repeatedly by Washington's sanctions. According to the US, Nord Stream 2 would "undermine Europe's overall energy security and stability." However, some have accused the Americans of opposing the pipeline for economic reasons, as the country looks to increase its exports of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) to the continent.According to reports, the sanctions are not directly aimed at any particular German companies butThroughout his presidency, Donald Trump has repeatedly targeted the pipeline. With Joe Biden due to be installed as his successor on Wednesday, both Moscow and Berlin will be hoping for a more cooperative partner.