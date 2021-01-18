Earth Changes
Bolivia suffers devastating flooding in 7 provinces
When The Earth Is Angry
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 19:41 UTC
The floods caused landslides, a large number of houses were destroyed, roads and bridges were washed out, several hundred thousand people were injured.
Bolivia's Meteorological Office predicts heavy rains will continue.
Liberty can not be preserved without general knowledge among people.
- John Adams
nonsense---by ppp, the relevant measure, poverty largely eliminated in China. speculations here only china the only developed nation where GDP...
Since I've gained a new perspective (moved out of the USA), a few observations: 1. I feel sorry for hondurans who think they'll have a better life...
Adding to the list of "what the heck is really going on?"there's this [Link] somebody (R.C.?) correct me if I'm wrong, but my understanding is...
That's right. Weed out all the non-non-binaries.
Blinken, Nuland, Sherman and Jenkins are members of the globalist Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), along with most of the others on the "Biden...
Comment: Elsewhere in South America within the last 4 days: