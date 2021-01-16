In Peru, in the city of Huaraz, there was a strong storm, as a result of which the streets of this high-mountainous city were flooded.Recall that Huaras is a city in Peru, the administrative center of the Ancash department. The population of the city is about 120,000 people. Located 407 kilometers north of Lima, the Pan American Highway runs through the city. Located in the Callejón de Huaylas Valley, on the Santa River, in the central part of the region, 3000 meters above sea level.