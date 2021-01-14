In Brazil, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, there was a severe thunderstorm with a downpour. Local residents, who were taken by surprise by the bad weather, were forced to seek shelter. The storm lasted for about 2 hours and caused local flooding. Roofs were also blown off some houses by strong gusts of wind.Recall that Rio Grande do Sul is the southernmost state of Brazil, in its southern region. The administrative center is the city of Porto Alegre. In the north, it borders the state of Santa Catarina, in the south - with Uruguay, in the west along the Uruguay River - with Argentina.