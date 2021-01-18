© Getty

leopard attacks, which saw a significant spike in 2020.

Leopards killed 31 humans in the hill state in 2020 as compared to 18 in 2019

Human-wildlife conflict (HWC) worsened in Uttarakhand in 2020, with 63 lives lost to fatal encounters with wild animals, as compared to 58 deaths in 2019.The data was exclusively accessed by TOI from the Uttarakhand forest department.Apart from the usual reasons like habitat encroachment that trigger HWC, experts believe deserted roads during the lockdown added to the problem. The lockdown emboldened the big cats, who ventured into human habitats more freely than ever before."In the first half of 2020, people stopped going to forests to collect fodder and firewood. The dogs accompanying them, which leopards typically preyed on, also stopped coming. As a result,S Sathyakumar, senior scientist at Wildlife Institute of India (WII), said that the overlap of human and animal habitats is also fuelling the menace. "Humans and leopards are increasingly sharing the same resources," Sathyakumar said. The maximum number of human deaths in cases of conflict with leopards — six — were reported from Pithoragarh forest division, followed by Narendra Nagar forest division at four.Snakes were the next big killer in 2020 killing 15 people. They were the highest killer the previous year, too, with 18 people dying of snakebites in 2019.Elephant attacks killed 11 people in the state in 2020, as compared to 12 the previous year. Bear attacks, which are the most brutal and require expensive treatment, killed three people in the state, as compared to four last year. Wild pigs killed two persons and one person was killed in a crocodile attack in 2020. In 2019, tiger attacks killed three persons whereas wild pigs killed one.. The most deaths in cases of man-animal conflict — seven — were reported from Terai East forest division, followed by six each from Nainital and Pithoragarh forest divisions, five from Narendra Nagar forest division and four from Almora forest division.Pauri forest division recorded four deaths. The forest divisions of Bageshwar, Champawat, Terai Central, Terai West, Ramnagar and Badrinath recorded three deaths each. There were two deaths each in Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Nanda Devi National Park and Haridwar forest division. One death each was recorded in the forest divisions of Kotdwar, Central Soil Conservation Almora, Haldwani, Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag.To curb these attacks, the state has turned to technology. Elephants and leopards are being radio-collared to track their movements. Also in Haridwar, local youths were sensitised on elephant behaviour to prevent any jumbo attacks on pilgrims during the upcoming Maha Kumbh. "Solar lights in vulnerable areas, early warning systems, radio collaring etc. by the forest department are technological advancements that can be expected to ensure peaceful co-existence of humans and animals. Moreover under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, toilets are being built in villages, so people no longer go to forests to relieve themselves and fall prey to animal attacks," said Sathyakumar.