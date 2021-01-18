The Merapi volcano on Java island has begun to spew lava as smoke and ash bellowed 50 meters (164 feet) above its craterAuthorities currently are not planning to bring back residents who had been evacuated earlier amid previous volcanic activity, warning people not to venture within five kilometers (3.1 miles) of the volcano which is now under "orange" alert status.In 2010, pouring lava from Merapi caused the loss of 347 lives.Source: Anadolu