Earth Changes
Mount Merapi spews lava, smoke in Indonesia
The Nation (Pakistan)
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 13:55 UTC
The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazar Mitigation (PVMBG) said in a statement that lava flowed from the volcano 36 times within a period of six hours, descending up to 1,500 meters down its southwestern slope.
Authorities currently are not planning to bring back residents who had been evacuated earlier amid previous volcanic activity, warning people not to venture within five kilometers (3.1 miles) of the volcano which is now under "orange" alert status.
Roughly 280 km east, Mount Semeru erupted also on Saturday, pouring ash and smoke more than 4.5 km into the sky.
In 2010, pouring lava from Merapi caused the loss of 347 lives.
Source: Anadolu
