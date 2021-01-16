Earth Changes
Huge snowfall continues in the Alps - 2 meters of new snow
Planetski
Fri, 15 Jan 2021 13:35 UTC
In Austria there is snow falling in the capital of the Tirol, Innsbruck, that lies at 574m.
Elsewhere in Austria it is looking rather special.
Here's one of our favourite resorts, St Anton, that is just up the road from Innsbruck.
And here is what it looks like up on the slopes:
"This latest storm cycle has dropped some very impressive quantities of snow across the northern and north-western Alps. The areas most affected have been the north-eastern Swiss and far western Austrian Alps, roughly in a line between Andermatt and St Anton (via Flims and Klosters), where more than 1.5m of new snow has fallen since Tuesday," said our resident snow expert, Fraser Wilkin from Weathertoski.co.uk
In France our good friends at Ski Weekender decided not to open their main base hotel for the winter back in the Autumn.
Normally this bus would be ferrying Ski Weekender clients to the powder in the La Clusaz ski area.
Here's Val Thorens in Les3Vallees:
And in Italy...
Closer to home, Cairngorm in Scotland is having one of its best starts to a ski season for snowfall for many years.
And let us not forget Japan which is getting historic levels of snow - 3m in some places in the last snowfall.
The most effective means of preventing tyranny is to illuminate, as far as practicable, the minds of the people at large, and more especially to give them knowledge of those facts.

- Thomas Jefferson
- Thomas Jefferson
