This beautiful meteor was spotted form Spain on 2021 January 13 at 22:10 local time (equivalent to 21:10 universal time). It overflew the north of Morocco and the Mediterranean Sea. The bolide was generated by a rock from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 65,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of about 106 km over the north of Morocco, and ended at a height of around 65 km over the Mediterranean Sea, after traveling about 55 km in the Earth's atmosphere.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto (Almería), Sierra Nevada (Granada), and Sevilla.