The social media platform Minds had to remove 'major functionality' from its Android app after getting a chilling warning from Google. Its co-founder said plans for a censorship-resistant infrastructure are in the works.Operating since 2015, Minds was conceived as a blockchain-based community-owned social media platform that would not monetize user data but enable free speech instead. Wired magazine once described it as the "anti-Facebook."Ottman advised users to download the app from Minds directly if possible. "If you are on Apple, leave if you're smart," he said.Mainstream media and tech platforms have gone after Parler, Gab, Minds, and Telegram for allegedly having "far-right" users and allowing "hate speech" as content. In Parler's case, Amazon's ultimatum demanded moderation policies they would approve of in order to avoid removal from AWS.In a lawsuit accusing Amazon of breach of contract, antitrust violations and defamation, Parler argued that this was pretextual and revealed that Amazon staff sought to find out if US President Donald Trump - freshly banned from Twitter and locked out of Facebook - had set up an account on the platform.