© REUTERS/Christian Hartmann



French police have launched an investigation after an alleged "black supremacist" blew up an apartment while making homemade explosives, injuring himself and another person in a Parisian suburb.The 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after an explosion and fire at an address in the Saint-Leu-la-Foret area northwest of the French capital, which injured the two occupants, a man and a woman."An investigation has been underway since Wednesday morning into the heads of criminal associations and the unauthorized manufacture of explosive devices," a spokesperson for the Pontoise prosecutor's office said on Thursday., prosecutors said.Local media reported that bomb disposal experts and firefighterslocal time on Wednesday, while police evacuated around 30 residents as a precaution.The man reportedly sustained serious burns to his hands while using chemicals in a bid to make an explosive device, while according to news magazine Le Point.a local police source told Le Figaro.