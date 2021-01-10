Vanuatu is located near the Ring of Fire - an area around much of the rim of the Pacific Ocean with high seismic activity, causing regular volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a quake has hit 49 km east of Lakatoro, Vanuatu and 194 kilometres northwest of the island nation's capital Port Vila. The epicentre of the tremor was located at a depth of 160 kilometres.No tsunami warning has been issued by the authorities so far.There also have been no reports of damage or casualties caused by the tremor.