earthquake graph
© Phil McCarten / Reuters
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted 146 km SSE of Isangel, Vanuatu at 05:01:04 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 117.74 km, was initially determined to be at 20.735 degrees south latitude and 169.8807 degrees east longitude.