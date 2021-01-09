farmer
Corn/Soy/Wheat hit 6-year highs as Argentina is the latest country to limit their corn exports. While major feed companies in the US are renting river barges just to hoard soybeans, smaller markets like Nigeria and Trinidad & Tobago are canaries in the coal mine, running out of feed for their animals already, and offering a glimpse of where we are all headed as multinational companies boycott soybeans from Brazil, the #1 producer.

Christian breaks down these explosive developments which, in concert with the WEF's cyberpandemic threatening to take down power grids, and the US's political timebomb ticking away, promise to make 2021 staggeringly interesting.


(Also available here)

