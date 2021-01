© AP Photo/Julio Cortez



told the Detroit Free Press

that he believes his son was there to protest against the Trump supporters. His son had participated in Black Lives Matter causes and was interested in fighting for social justice.

A 25-year-old Grand Rapids man arrested in the aftermath of the U.S. Capitol riot is "not a Trumpster," his step-father said.Andrew Hanselman spoke about his stepson Thursday, Jan. 7, the day after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. He was one of six Michigan residents arrested and among 70 arrested overall by Washington D.C. Metropolitan and U.S. Capitol police inside or near the federal building, according to a report released by the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department MLive is not naming those arrested until their arraignments are confirmed.Hanselman said he was "shocked" to learn his stepson had a firearm with him.Hanselman is a disabled veteran and served in Iraq in 2008. He has a strong view of Trump's presidency."For the past four years, there has been a dark cloud over our country," he said.As of Thursday evening, Hanselman and his wife had not been able to contact the 25-year-old.