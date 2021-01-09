Society's Child
West Michigan man arrested amid Capitol riot 'not a Trumpster,' step-father says
MLive
Thu, 07 Jan 2021 23:22 UTC
Andrew Hanselman spoke about his stepson Thursday, Jan. 7, the day after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
He was one of six Michigan residents arrested and among 70 arrested overall by Washington D.C. Metropolitan and U.S. Capitol police inside or near the federal building, according to a report released by the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.
MLive is not naming those arrested until their arraignments are confirmed.
Hanselman's stepson was arrested on Vermont Avenue NW, some two miles from the Capitol building and at least three blocks from the White House. He was arrested on initial charges of carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and possession of unregistered ammunition, the police report shows.
"He is not a Trumpster," the stepfather said. "Not a MAGA (Make America Great Again) person."
"We're totally flabbergasted as to the charges," he said.
The biological father of the 25-year-old told the Detroit Free Press that he believes his son was there to protest against the Trump supporters. His son had participated in Black Lives Matter causes and was interested in fighting for social justice.
Hanselman said he was "shocked" to learn his stepson had a firearm with him.
Hanselman is a disabled veteran and served in Iraq in 2008. He has a strong view of Trump's presidency.
"For the past four years, there has been a dark cloud over our country," he said.
As of Thursday evening, Hanselman and his wife had not been able to contact the 25-year-old.
Comment: It's likely that many more people at the protests at the Capitol were not Trump supporters. It was a varied crowd, to say the least. It will be interesting to see if any further investigation finds anything more about the people actually doing the rioting - lets see some numbers!
