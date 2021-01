Depose State Department officials starting with Rome staff including Stefan Serafini

Immediately strip Leonardo SpA of all contracts and seize assets

All congressional members must speak out against this foreign and domestic interference or face recalls and suspicion of involvement

Implement the most severe penalties for participants who had knowledge or participated and refuse to assist in the investigation

An employee of the 8th largest global defense contractor, Leonardo SpA, provided a shocking deposition detailing his role in the most elaborate criminal act affecting a US election. Corroborating the DNI Ratcliff's report of international intrusion,located in Pescara, Italy. Recent reports of a hack at Leonardo now appear to have been an orchestrated cover to mitigate blowback on the corporation which is partially owned by the Italian government.Nations In Action, a government transparency organization, partnered with the Institute of Good Governance to thoroughly investigate and research the election irregularities which yielded the long awaited proof that a flawless plot to take down America was executed with extraordinary resources and global involvement. Americans and elected officials now have proof that the election was indeed stolen.This provides the mechanism for each state to recall their slate of electors immediately or face lawsuits and request all federal government agencies to lock down all internal communications, equipment and documentation from the Rome Embassy. "Make no mistake,," stated Maria Strollo Zack, Chairman of Nations in Action.The Institute for Good Governance issued the following statement:Our mission is to provide the full truth, expose the perpetrators of this horrific crime, and ensure that every person involved, regardless of position, be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Nations In Action and the Institute for Good Governance are making the following demands on elected officials:Maria Strollo Zack, founder of Nations In Action added, "States must prosecute all illegal voting activities and provide immediate legislative remedies. There can only be zero tolerance for criminal interference in American elections. This international conspiracy must be met with swift action by the President and be fully supported by elected officials for the protection of voting integrity and the prosperity of our great nation." Click HERE for related information. Click HERE to view the General Affidavit. Click HERE to view Affidavit ID.