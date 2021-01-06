Nations In Action, a government transparency organization, partnered with the Institute of Good Governance to thoroughly investigate and research the election irregularities which yielded the long awaited proof that a flawless plot to take down America was executed with extraordinary resources and global involvement. Americans and elected officials now have proof that the election was indeed stolen.
This provides the mechanism for each state to recall their slate of electors immediately or face lawsuits and request all federal government agencies to lock down all internal communications, equipment and documentation from the Rome Embassy. "Make no mistake, this is a coup d'etat that we will stop in the name of justice and free and fair elections," stated Maria Strollo Zack, Chairman of Nations in Action.
The Institute for Good Governance issued the following statement:
Our mission is to provide the full truth, expose the perpetrators of this horrific crime, and ensure that every person involved, regardless of position, be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Nations In Action and the Institute for Good Governance are making the following demands on elected officials:
- Depose State Department officials starting with Rome staff including Stefan Serafini
- Immediately strip Leonardo SpA of all contracts and seize assets
- All congressional members must speak out against this foreign and domestic interference or face recalls and suspicion of involvement
- Implement the most severe penalties for participants who had knowledge or participated and refuse to assist in the investigation
Click HERE for related information.
Comment: The above is a Google translation of this article. It includes this video:
This may be part of the information warfare contingent of those trying to #StopTheSteal. For example, Johnson (like Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, among others), says there was a military op to recover servers in Frankfurt, Germany. The article goes on:
According to the former spy, the hacked data was transmitted from Frankfurt to Rome, at the US Embassy in via Veneto, giving Rome a central role in the alleged international electoral plot.
On the American night of last November 3 - eight in the morning Italian time - the counting of votes was interrupted simultaneously, as shown by some official videos taken from the closed circuit of the Atlanta polling station and which we have extensively documented in this newspaper.
At that point, Johnson argues, while the fraud was already well underway, the hackers realized that "Trump was over Biden for a very high and unexpected number of votes" enough to make manipulation vain and not enough to make him lose.
So the US embassy in Italy would go into action, coordinating the hacking and developing "new algorithms", claims the former CIA agent, to win the DEM candidate, Joe Biden.
Click HERE to view the General Affidavit.
Click HERE to view Affidavit ID.
Comment: Like a lot of information coming out about the election fraud, this one seems a bit too good to be true. Those responsible for the above investigation claim to have presented their findings directly to Trump and Giuliani. We'll see if anything comes of it.