The Russian government will consider developing and distributing new documents for those who have been vaccinated against coronavirus, in an effort to cut risks associated with international travel.In a series of instructions to officials, publishedRussia's Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, has been charged with implementing the recommendations, and is set to report back on January 20.who has been immunized against the virus. Passengers may be expected to present equivalent documents before being allowed to board planes in the future.Immunizations with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, the first to be registered for the prevention of Covid-19 anywhere in the world, have been taking place in growing numbers in the capital and across the country. More than 70 centers in Moscow are now offering jabs, and at least 800,000 people have received their first dose.