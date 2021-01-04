Politico reports the statement was the idea of a never-Trump former Bush administration official who worked with former Vice President Cheney on the statement.
Washington Post excerpt:
...Our elections have occurred. Recounts and audits have been conducted. Appropriate challenges have been addressed by the courts. Governors have certified the results. And the electoral college has voted. The time for questioning the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the electoral college votes, as prescribed in the Constitution and statute, has arrived.The statement bears the names of: Ashton Carter (Obama), Dick Cheney (Bush 41), William Cohen (Clinton), Mark Esper (Trump), Robert Gates (Bush 43 and Obama), Chuck Hagel (Obama), James Mattis (Trump), Leon Panetta (Obama), William Perry (Clinton) and Donald Rumsfeld (Ford and Bush 43).
As senior Defense Department leaders have noted, "there's no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of a U.S. election." Efforts to involve the U.S. armed forces in resolving election disputes would take us into dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory. Civilian and military officials who direct or carry out such measures would be accountable, including potentially facing criminal penalties, for the grave consequences of their actions on our republic.
...Acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller and his subordinates — political appointees, officers and civil servants — are each bound by oath, law and precedent to facilitate the entry into office of the incoming administration, and to do so wholeheartedly. They must also refrain from any political actions that undermine the results of the election or hinder the success of the new team...
Politico excerpt:
...Trump's rhetoric in the months since he lost the Nov. 3 election to Joe Biden has led to speculation that he might deploy the military in an attempt to hold on to power. Trump has repeatedly and emphatically said he was cheated out of victory and defiantly urged his supporters to continue to push for the results to be overturned, ingredients that have been seen as paving the way for potential unrest and violence.This kind of scheming only happens in the movies, right?
...The rare joint statement was precipitated by a Dec. 26 column by David Ignatius in The Washington Post that outlined a series of recent developments that have alarmed military officials who fear Trump's hand-picked Pentagon leaders, including Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, could overstep the law to assist Trump's efforts to overturn the election.
"I talk periodically to Cheney," Edelman recalled in an interview Sunday. "This summer, when I was starting to get ready to help organize the national security Republicans who endorsed Biden, along with Sean O'Keefe, who was [Cheney's] secretary of the Navy ... I was talking to him about this on and off and expressing my concerns about Trump, much of which he shared."
"When the David Ignatius piece came out," Edelman continued, "that was alarming. It was not inconsistent with conversations I had with Esper after he resigned, in term of concerns about what might be going on with this clown car of people that they've got over there around Miller.
"When you are a former senior official, people you know are still there, you hear stuff," he added. "I'd heard things that were eerily similar to what was in the Ignatius column."
Edelman wrote the first draft of the statement, and Eliot Cohen, an expert on civil-military relations and dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, where Edelman teaches, made some revisions. Then it went to Cheney, who made some minor changes of his own...
Media figures stoked the fears online:
Comment: No surprise that David Ignatius and the WaPo are punting this bit of fear propaganda. He is a happily cooperative with intelligence agencies, and instrumental in kicking off Russiagate.