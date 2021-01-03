© MetService

More than 1600 lightning strikes have pinged the country in just two hours this afternoon - and MetService warns of many more to come as thunderstorms hit."She's climbing. Most of them are right through the middle of the North Island, and the Canterbury region, close to Timaru, has had a bundle of sparks go off, and inland Dunedin."- stretching from the Far North through Hamilton, across Hawke's Bay and to Masterton.MetService has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Timaru and Waimate just after 3.30pm.The thunderstorms are moving east and will lie near Timaru, St Andrews, Pareora and offshore east of Timaru by 4.07pm.A similar warning remains in place for the Canterbury Plains and High Country, North Otago and Central Otago as well as Dunedin and Clutha.Sandbag stations were opened yesterday in Dunedin as flooding hit.Overnight Saturday, residents in Middlemarch were advised not to flush their toilets and avoid drinking water from bores as it was likely to be contaminated.Residents in Middlemarch were today again asked not to flush toilets after"With rain again falling in the area there is a risk that wastewater flooding will occur," Dunedin City Council said., including part of SH2 in the Bay of Plenty, where the Waimana Gorge road between Kutarere and Tanetua closed as of 4pm.SH2 through the Waioeka Gorge, south of Opotiki, has recently reopened, however, caution is advised as heavy rain continues and the road may need to close again.SH83 between Aviemore and Otematata in Canterbury will be closed until January 10 because of flooding."A detour route is available and is suitable for all vehicles," an NZTA spokesperson said.