© Luoyang City Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute



© Luoyang City Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute



Archaeologists say the remains of a stone vessel found in a mausoleum in China's Henan Province offer near-definitive evidence that second-century A.D. emperor Liu Zhi , known posthumously as Huan, was buried there."Together with the previous documents about the location of the emperor's tomb, the discovery makes us almost certain that it is the tomb of emperor Liu Zhi," Wang Xianqiu, who led the excavation project, tells Lyu Qiuping, Gui Juan and Shi Linjing of state-run news agency Xinhua Wang, a scholar at the Luoyang City Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute, says. The artifact is shaped like a basin and stands about ten inches tall, with a circumference of more than two feet.As Mark Cartwright explains for Ancient History Encyclopedia , eunuchs — typically individuals taken from border territories, castrated and enslaved in the royal household — held favored positions at Chinese court, as their lack of family ties ostensibly endeared them to the emperor. In practice, however, eunuchs often used their proximity to the ruler to gain political influence.Per Week in China As the History Blog notes, Luoyang, located on the shores of the Luo River, was the capital of the Eastern Han dynasty for almost 200 years. Its establishment in 25 A.D. marked a shift from the Western to Eastern Han period, and the city remained the seat of power until the dynasty's collapse in 220.Since 2017, researchers have found more than 100 tombs at a cemetery in the city's Baicaopo Village. The mausoleum, located at the northeast corner of the cemetery, is a large complex that includes homes., perhaps alongside nobles tasked with keeping vigil over the emperor's tomb. The tomb itself was buried in an underground "palace for the dead," per the History Blog.Wang tells Xinhua that the discovery of the inscribed vessel contributes to scholars' understanding of how burials were conducted for emperors in the Eastern Han dynasty. In addition to the vessel, excavations have revealed structural elements of the tomb, including a corridor, a well and drainage channels.