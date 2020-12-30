© Getty



Before Vice President Mike Pence was sued by a Republican congressman from Texas in a Hail Mary attempt to reverse the November election, their lawyers held a private meeting in which they disagreed about how the Electoral College vote is formally accepted.Rep. Louie Gohmert, who claims Pence has the power to hand President Donald Trump a second term by rejecting Democratic electors from swing states, described the failed talks in a Tuesday filing in federal court in Tyler, Texas. Gohmert is seeking a court order requiring the Office of the Counsel for the Vice President and the U.S. Justice Department to respond to the lawsuit by Wednesday evening.Gohmert's filing Tuesday also asked U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump appointee, to expedite the case and rule by Jan. 4, to allow time for a fast appeal.The vice president's office didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.Before suing, Gohmert's lawyer outlined his legal arguments in an email to the Office of the Counsel of the Vice President and eventually held a meeting by phone with Pence's lawyers, according to the Tuesday filing.Gohmert also said that he failed to convince Pence's lawyers to expedite the lawsuit by allowing the congressman to formally deliver the lawsuit by email once it was filed in court.The complaint is the latest in a series of grievance-fueled lawsuits attempting to undo the Nov. 3 presidential contest, in which Biden beat Trump by more than 7 million votes, based on unsubstantiated claims of rampant voter fraud committed by Democrats. Almost all the suits have been thrown out due to the court not having appropriate standing to rule or judging the evidence insufficient. This has occurred even though many of the judges were appointed by Trump.