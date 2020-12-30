© NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ryanair leaves customers confused and angry.Budget airline Ryanair is promoting the sale of summer flights with a "Jab & Go!" advertising gimmickRyanair's website features a banner with the words 'BOOK SUMMER - VACCINES ARE COMING' alongside a generic image of a needle next to the words "Jab & Go!"If so, this contradicts a previous statement by Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson, who said the company wasn't planning on mandating the jab."With Qantas, they're a long-haul operator - vaccinations in that context are really for long haul," he said, referring to the Australian airline's announcement that it would mandate passengers get the vaccine."With short haul and freedom of movement of people in Europe... I think we'll see an entirely different landscape come spring and early summer, not really relevant for short haul and European travel," he added.Meanwhile, thousands of Brits who booked flights to visit family members abroad and were subsequently banned from entering dozens of countries due to COVID were left further infuriated when Ryanair refused to refund their flight costs.