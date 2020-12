© REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin



The SolarWinds hack, attributed to Russia, has led to declarations about theIn the aftermath of the revelations regarding the stunning SolarWinds cyber attack which has exposed the computer networks of multiple US government departments and agencies, along with those belonging to more than 17,000 civilian corporate clients, the anti-Russian rhetoric has reached new heights in Washington, DC. While formal attribution to the hack has not yet been made, the National Security Agency has pinned the blame on "Russian state-sponsored malicious cyber actors," andOther senators have taken the rhetoric to another level altogether. Dick Durbin said Another senator, Chris Coons , noted that: Marco Rubio declared that:The emotions exhibited by these senators, who come from both sides of the aisle, help feed a narrative of looming"I've gone head-to-head with Putin," Biden declared during the first debate between himself and President Donald Trump, in September 2020, "and made it clear to him - we're not going to take any of this stuff." Biden then called Trump "Putin's puppy," implying that the incumbent was soft on Russia. An article published by NBC News went so far as to declare that Biden would put Moscow "on a tighter leash."In his initial comments following the revelations of the SolarWinds hack, Biden noted that there was "no evidence that it is under control," adding that "the question of the damage done remains to be determined." Biden stated that addressing the issue of cyber security would be anWhile reticent about revealing any details regarding his plans for retaliation, sources This is in keeping with the Biden retaliation tool-box when it comes to Russia, first detailed in July 2020, when Biden put Putin "on notice" about any election interference,But the reality is not so simple. Michael McFaul, the former US ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration, who was quoted by NBC News , noted:Economic sanctions, imposed by both the European Union and the United States, have failed to alter Russian policy toward Ukraine and Crimea.Biden would also do well to keep in mind that nothing occurs in a vacuum. In June 2019, the New York Times reported that the US had launched an unprecedented cyber-attack targeting Russia's electric power grid, in which malware was covertly inserted which would enable the US to switch off power at will in times of crisis. The announcement of the attack was meant to be a warning to President Putin. Seen in this light, one can allege that the SolarWinds attack that was blamed on Russia is Putin's response, a clear signal that Russia can penetrate US cyber defenses at will.