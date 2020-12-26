Kalpana Raptan describes how often she just sits in despair."What will I do now? He was the sole earner in the family."Kalpana Raptan is now a bagh bidhoba or tiger widow. Many women are tiger widows here, especially in the islands. They report that men frequently molest them, and that traffickers find it easier to prey on young widows.Babu Raptan had moved to Bombay some years ago to work as a construction worker. In March when the Union government suddenly imposed a lockdown citing the pandemic, millions of people like him were forced back to their hometowns.Back home, many had to return to their caste-traditional occupations.There are not many opportunities to earn a steady livelihood in the Sundarbans, except by fishing, hunting crabs or collecting honey. Many here move to Kerala, Maharashtra or Delhi in search of wage-work, leaving their families back home.Tapas, an emigrant labourer dismissed from his job after the lockdown, returned to the Sundarbans and is now a social worker who helps the survivors of tiger attacks and the families of victims:"We have seen a drastic increase in tiger attacks since the lockdown... The government does not have the correct data on tiger attacks. They don't even help retrieve the body," he tells The Citizen.Strict laws exist to prevent people entering the forest to hunt or fish, but residents say that with the growing number of people made dependent on forest produce, these laws are hardly enforced."When so many people enter the forest, human-animal conflict is inevitable, which we are seeing right now," says Tapas.