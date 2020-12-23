© Getty Images/recep-bg

Safety and health have become paramount values

Freedom is no longer assumed to be a good thing

Public debate is in a poor state of health

The mainstream media are pretty useless

There is no such thing as 'The Science'...

"There's no such thing as The Science, which is a key lesson. If you hear a politician say 'we're following The Science', then what that means is they don't really understand what science is. There isn't such a thing as The Science. Science is a mindset."

...But science itself still surprises us