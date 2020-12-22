© AFP



Saudi Arabia and UAE thought to be behind attacks which took place weeks before UAE-Israeli normalisation deal.Dozens of journalists at Qatari-funded Al-Jazeera were targeted by advanced spyware in an attack likely linked to the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, weeks before the Trump administration announced the normalisation of ties between Israel and the UAE.The coordinated attacks on Al-Jazeera, which Citizen Lab described as the largest concentration of phone hacks targeting a single organisation, occurred in July, just weeks before the normalisation deal.Citizen Lab say normalisation likely will lead to stronger cooperation in digital surveillance between Israel and Gulf monarchies.In 2017, the two Gulf nations and their allies imposed a blockade on Qatar and served the tiny country with a list of demands, among them shutting down its influential Arabic-language TV network, which the UAE and Saudi Arabia see as promoting a political agenda at odds with their own.The feud continues to fester, although officials recently have made encouraging signs that a resolution may be within reach.Emirati and Saudi authorities did not respond to requests for comment.The NSO Group cast doubt on Citizen Lab's accusations in a statement but said it was "unable to comment on a report that we have not yet seen."Several alleged targets of the spyware, including a close friend of Khashoggi and several Mexican civil society figures, sued NSO in an Israeli court over the hacking.The NSO Group's surveillance software, known as Pegasus, is designed to bypass detection and mask its activity.The malware infiltrates phones to vacuum up personal and location data and surreptitiously control the smartphone's microphones and cameras, allowing hackers to spy on reporters' face-to-face meetings with sources.Apple said it was aware of the Citizen Lab report and said the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 14, "delivered new protections against these kinds of attacks."It sought to reassure users that NSO doesn't target the average iPhone owner, but rather sells its software to foreign governments to target a limited group. Apple has not been able to independently verify Citizen Lab's analysis.The Citizen Lab researchers connected the hacks to previously identified Pegasus operators in attacks attributed to Saudi Arabia and the UAE over the last four years.The zero-click vulnerability is increasingly being used to hack cellphones without a trace, said Marczak.Last year, WhatsApp and its parent company Facebook filed an unprecedented lawsuit against the NSO Group, accusing the Israeli firm of targeting some 1,400 users of its encrypted messaging service with highly sophisticated spyware through missed calls.Earlier this month, an Al-Jazeera anchor filed another lawsuit in the US, alleging that the NSO Group hacked her phone through WhatsApp over her reporting on Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.With the UAE and Bahrain normalising ties with Israel, the use of Israeli spyware in the region may accelerate, Marczak added, encompassing a "much wider range of government agencies and customers across the Gulf."