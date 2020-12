© Kentucky State Police

Numerous Kentucky families will not have to worry about putting food on their tables for quite a while thanks to an anonymous person's generous gift."Santa Clause is known for delivering toys to children but in Daviess County he just dropped off 246,300 pounds (123 tons) of food for families struggling this holiday season," the Kentucky State Police wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday:The anonymous benefactor reached out to Trooper Corey King, asking for help in finding somewhere to donate the non-perishable items.An organization called God's Outreach will help distribute the food, according to WLWT."Here in Northwest Kentucky, the request for assistance has definitely increased while the number of donations has decreased," said the organization's president , David Mudd."This anonymous contribution to our community was a blessing by all means," he added, and praised Trooper King for his willingness to facilitate the donation.Facebook users called the amount of food "amazing" and expressed their deepest thanks to everyone involved for making sure local families have what they need."God bless this Secret Santa!" another commented.Trooper King encouraged residents to contact their local food banks because "if you have the opportunity to donate food - it will truly impact Kentucky families."