This stunning fireball was spotted from Spain by the cameras operating in the framework of the SMART project on 14 December 2020, at 23:12 local time (equivalent to 22:12 universal time). The event overflew the Gulf of Cadiz (Atlantic Ocean). It was produced by a meteoroid belonging to the Geminid meteoroid stream. The bolide began at an altitude of about 100 km over the sea level, and ended at a height of around 51 km over the ocean.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto (Almería), La Hita (Toledo), and Sevilla.